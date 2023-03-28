ALBANY — The boy’s basketball season was about as good as you could get this year. Yes, it would have been better if the Lee County Trojans had found a way to win — but nobody expected them to get to the finals — so that IS a major win. Yes, the Westover Patriots might have won the state title if they had played a better game against the eventual state champion Pace Academy. Westover was THAT good. Dougherty coulda, shoulda, woulda have been in the final four as well and Monroe had a great season — just didn’t get as far as the last couple of years. And Deerfield-Windsor, with a new coach and just two seniors with experience for almost the entire season — and to the Elite Eight — that team came a LONG way from where it began.

How good could Lee County have been if Harrison Skinner didn’t play with a torn ACL for most of the season? What if Traevion Wheeler had been with the Westover Patriots the entire season and the team had not lost Jeremiah Waters? How good could the Deerfield-Windsor Knights have been if Thomas Ray had to wait until the post-season to be able to play significantly?

