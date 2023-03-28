Westover’s Kemari Leverette (3) led his team to the state final four with 14.9 points per game average but is the Player of the Year because he was more about teamwork and leadership than he was points.
Lee County head coach Kirven Davis led his team to the state championship game in Class 6A and compiled a 28-4 overall record to earn this year’s Coach of the Year award.
Joe Whitfield
ALBANY — The boy’s basketball season was about as good as you could get this year. Yes, it would have been better if the Lee County Trojans had found a way to win — but nobody expected them to get to the finals — so that IS a major win. Yes, the Westover Patriots might have won the state title if they had played a better game against the eventual state champion Pace Academy. Westover was THAT good. Dougherty coulda, shoulda, woulda have been in the final four as well and Monroe had a great season — just didn’t get as far as the last couple of years. And Deerfield-Windsor, with a new coach and just two seniors with experience for almost the entire season — and to the Elite Eight — that team came a LONG way from where it began.
How good could Lee County have been if Harrison Skinner didn’t play with a torn ACL for most of the season? What if Traevion Wheeler had been with the Westover Patriots the entire season and the team had not lost Jeremiah Waters? How good could the Deerfield-Windsor Knights have been if Thomas Ray had to wait until the post-season to be able to play significantly?
Selecting the best players from this talented group of young men and coaches is challenging, to say the least. Albany has so, so many talented basketball players. You could argue the starting five at Dougherty or Lee County were the best. Westover could make the same argument. The struggle is real but having been at many Albany games this season, the Albany Herald acknowledges these outstanding performances:
As with the players, the coaches in Albany are incredible, and choosing just one is challenging as well. However, Coach Kirven Davis had no real superstar player. What he did have were nine or ten guys that loved to play and were all really good basketball players. Davis was able to make that work for him and the team. Instead of worrying about who was scoring the points, he focused on the defense and built that team as a unit. And that took those really good basketball players to a state championship game. They didn’t win because Alexander had really good players too.
Coach of the Year: Kirven Davis, Lee County, state runner-up, 28-4;
Player of the Year: Kemari Leverette, Westover
Offensive Player of the Year: Jai’on Burns, Dougherty
Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Brown. Lee County
First Team — All-Albany
Justin Burns, Monroe
Ousmane Kromah — Lee County
DJ Taylor — Lee County
Jackson Harris — Deerfield-Windsor
Kavon Johnson — Westover
Jacob Stallworth — Dougherty
Markelle Jones — Dougherty
Second Team — All-Albany
Andrico Jackson — Monroe
Anthony Milton — Westover
Owen Henshaw — Sherwood Christian
Traevion Wheeler — Westover
Josiah Parker — Lee County
Maurice Davis — Dougherty
Jaylen Seymore — Byne Christian School
Honorable Mention: Kaleke Singletary-Jinks — Dougherty, Juwuan Jinks — Dougherty, Caden King-Lee County, Harrison Skinner-Lee County, Hays Revell — Deerfield-Windsor, Tracy Williams — Westover, Lorenzo Still — Monroe, Jaquan Maddox — Monroe, Alex Harris — Sherwood Christian.