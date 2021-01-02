ATLANTA — No coach or player ever likes losing, especially in a big game, but there are certain games in which a loss, despite a strong effort, are a little less difficult to accept.
The Georgia High School Association’s Class AAAAAA state football championship game in which Lee County dropped a heartbreaking 34-31 overtime decision to Buford on Tuesday night at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium almost certainly qualifies.
The Trojans (12-2) and Wolves (13-1) battled each other to a near standstill in every possible statistical category.
“I’m so proud of our kids and the effort they gave (Tuesday) night,” Lee County coach Dean Fabrizio said Tuesday after his Trojans came up just short in their quest for a third state title in the past four years. “There were two champions on that field (Tuesday) night. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, and it was one of those nights. Our kids gave it all they had.”
The numbers bear out Fabrizio’s argument, as the two teams battled each other to a near stalemate.
Buford held only tiny advantages in first downs (17-15) and total offense (398 yards to 390), while Lee County held a slight edge in time of possession (24:21-23:39).
In fact, there were only two areas that went against the Trojans, and likely provided the difference in the outcome.
The first was the turnover battle, as Lee County committed two, including a fumble as the Trojans were trying to go in for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, to none for Buford.
The other were five trips to the red zone by the offense, only to see the Trojans score once for a field goal.
But even those shortcomings could be attributed as much for the effort from the Wolves as they were for any shortcomings on the part of the Trojans.
“One thing we talked about coming into the game is, with a team like Buford, you’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity,” Fabrizio said. “And we didn’t convert on some opportunities when we had the ball down there. That has to go to credit Buford, too. They’ve got a really good defense. They stiffened up and made some plays on us.”
Fabrizio definitely wasn’t about to question his team’s effort throughout Tuesday’s game.
The offense certainly did its part behind a huge night from quarterback Chauncey Magwood, who ran for 91 yards and a touchdown and finished the night 9-of-11 passing with a TD, running back Caleb McDowell, who ran for 92 yards and a score and amassed 276 all-purpose yards, including a 95-yard kickoff return for a TD, as well as a strong night for the offensive line.
The defense also had its moments, keyed by nine combined tackles and assists each from Cedric Wynn and Quavian Carter.
And while the ending wasn’t quite what Fabrizio and the Trojans wanted, it doesn’t diminish the legacy of the program, especially for a senior class that leaves with a 52-6 record, two state titles, another state finals appearance and a state quarterfinal appearance over the past four years.
“These guys have played 58 games in four years,” Fabrizio pointed out. “Wow, what these guys have accomplished is truly amazing. They’ve left it all on the field. I can’t be more proud of them.”
