OVERLAND PARK, K.C. – Auburn senior and former Worth County star Anfernee McLemore’s has been named a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award, Premier Sports Management announce Friday. McLemore is one of 30 players considered for the annual award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
McLemore has achieved great success since stepping foot on Auburn’s campus in 2016. He has already been a key figure in the winningest senior class in program history that has produced three 20-win seasons, including a Southeastern Conference title, SEC Tournament crown and a run to the Final Four.
The Warwick, Ga. native completed his coursework while enrolled in the Harbert College of Business in three years and is in the process of finishing his master’s degree during his final season on the hardwood. He has also been selected to serve on the SEC Men’s Basketball Leadership Council for the past three seasons.
In the community, McLemore has volunteered for numerous projects including stuffing backpacks for the Jason Dufner Foundation, spending time with kids at Camp Good Grief and speaking to children at the Drake Middle School Breakfast Club, among others.
The candidates will be narrowed to a field of 10 finalists in February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select the candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.
The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four® and NCAA Women’s Final Four® this spring. For more information on each of the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.