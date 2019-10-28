Auburn, Ala.—The Auburn University Board of Trustees on Monday approved the architect selection for the football performance center. The architectural team of Goodwyn, Mills, and Cawood of Montgomery has been awarded the project with HOK Architects of Kansas City, Mo., selected to consult in the development of the facility program and project design.
“We appreciate the Auburn Board of Trustees approving and authorizing the architect selection phase of the football performance center,” Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “We are looking forward to developing a first-class facility for our football program and are excited to partner with nationally renowned architectural firms on this transformational project.”
Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood is one of the largest architecture and engineering firms in the Southeast and has previously partnered with HOK on Clemson Football’s building project. HOK has also worked on football projects at Georgia, Florida, Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State.
In September, the Auburn Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve initiation of the football performance center.
“The football performance center will be incredibly beneficial to Auburn football and the future of our program,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Most importantly, it will give our student-athletes the best resources to help reach their maximum potential on and off the field. We are thankful for the Auburn University leadership and their commitment to this facility.”
The next step in the project will be the budget, funding plan and site of the facility, which will require board approval.