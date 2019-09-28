ALBANY – The Albany State University women’s volleyball team defeated Central State University 3-0 to open the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball Crossover Tournament.
The Lady Rams picked up their sixth victory of the year in straight-set fashion over Central State on Thursday morning.
The Lady Rams aced Central State six times en route to the three set victory (25-18, 25-21, 27-25). Kamryn Lane accounted for two of those aces.
Tomiah Lane completed the contest with a game-high 32 assists. Jannai Cheeks led the team in kills, tallying a match-high 12 kills on 28 swings (.214 hitting percentage).
The next match of the day the Lady Rams fell to Kentucky State University by a score of 25-20, 25-23, 27-25.
In their evening match Albany State faced off against the Lady Dragons of Lane College. ASU put together an impressive performance, sweeping Lane College in four sets. Scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20.