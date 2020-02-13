ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany State University softball team fell to the Warhawks of Auburn University at Montgomery (14-0, 9-0) on Wednesday afternoon at the Golden Rams Field.
HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 1
- AUM had the offense rolling right off the hop in game one of the doubleheader against Albany State. Abby Krueger came to the plate in the first inning with two runners on and drove in Aycock with an RBI single to score the game's first run.
- Walker, the next batter, drove home Allie Miller from third base with an RBI single to left field. The Orange & Black would add one more run off the bat of Pinholster who laced a triple under the glove of the right fielder to score Molly Cobb.
- The balanced offensive attack continued in the second inning starting with an RBI double from Miller to put AUM up 4-0 early. With two runners on, Krueger would drive in her second and third run of the game with a two-run double.
- After an RBI single from Walker, Tucker stepped to the plate with two runners on. She then called her bank stationed in the outfield grass and then made a deposit over the wall for her first home run of the game.
- The Warhawks were able to muster two more runs in the third inning on a Morgan Duschell sacrifice fly and the speed of Aycock, scoring on a wild pitch.
- The Orange & Black offense would conclude its game one effort with another homer from Tucker, this time a two-run shot giving AUM a 14-run win.
- The Golden Rams recorded its only hit of the contest in the bottom of the fourth inning when Sydney Pettus singled to center field.
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE GAME 1
- Lowery and Pettus combined to strikeout two while AUM recorded eight strikeouts.
- There was only one walk surrendered in the game, issued by ASU's Sydney Pettus.
- Albany State left one runner on while AUM left four.
HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 2
- AUM wasted no time to jump out to a significant lead in game two with a five-run first inning to distance themselves from the Golden Rams.
- Aycock reached base to begin the game and scored the first run in game two on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Walker ripped her second double of the year into the left field gap to score two and jump into first place in program history for doubles.
- The first inning was concluded after Pinholster and Duschell recorded RBI singles to push the Orange & Black's lead to 5-0 after one.
- As if two home runs were not enough for Tucker, the senior connected on her third home run of the day, scoring Walker and Krueger to push the AUM lead out to 8-0. The scoring would end for the day in the third inning when Kasidy Thompson scored Hannah Dailey from second base.
- Bailie Barnes and Cobb combined to throw five innings in a shutout of Albany State. Barnes went three innings allowing three hits while striking out three. Cobb, meanwhile, finished the last two innings without giving up a hit and striking out two.
- Mikiayah Harris, Glory Seay and Jaylyn Norman all recorded hits for the Golden Rams.
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE GAME 2
- The Golden Rams struck out five times while the Warhawks were not set down on strikes.
- AUM issued one walk, while ASU allowed seven free passes.
- ASU stranded three runners while the Warhawks left seven runners on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.