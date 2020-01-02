Austin Beaver.jpg

Lee County senior kicker Austin Beaver kicks during the senior GACA All-Star game last week at Denmark High School near Alpharetta.

 Special Photo: Dean Fabrizio

Lee County senior kicker Austin Beaver played in the GACA senior All-Star game last week at Denmark High School near Alpharetta. Beaver was near perfect with his kicks through the Lee County football season. Beaver was named the Region 1-6A special teams player of the year. He made 59 of 61 PATs, was six of eight with field goals and 70% of his kickoffs went for touchbacks. As the team’s punter he averaged 42 yards per kick.

