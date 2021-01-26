Baron Hopson is the latest Lee County star to main the football program’s defensive reputation.
The senior linebacker was named as the AJC Defensive Player of the Year in Class AAAAAA as selected by Georgia High School Football Daily, making him the fourth Trojan in the last five seasons to be named the state’s defensive player of the year. He was preceded by Aubrey Solomon (2016), Otis Reese (2017) and Jammie Robinson (2018).
Lee defensive coordinator feels fortunate to coach such an impressive run of talent.
“Being able to coach at Lee County and be surrounded by great administration, coaching staff and players has been a dream come true for me,” Butler said. “The last five years we have had tremendous success. Aubrey started the player of the year journey and we talk about trying to keep that title in our locker room and the players that have followed have all bought into it. OT (Reese) was an absolute beast. Jammie did it all. Baron is unstoppable. We definitely have had a buy-in to being part of our Lee County defense.”
Hopson, also a first-team all-state selection at linebacker, was joined on the all-state team by fellow Lee standouts Caleb McDowell and Chauncey Magwood. McDowell was a first-team athlete and Magwood was an honorable mention selection at athlete. The trio led Lee to a AAAAAA runner-up finish as seniors after winning two state titles earlier in their careers.
The big award went to Hopson, a four-year starter at linebacker who maintains a 4.4 GPA and was named recently as the Region 1-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year.
“Baron is a coach's dream,” Butler said. “He is obviously a tremendous player whose work ethic extends to every area of his life. His academics, film study and physical preparation are exceptional. However, what many don't see, and what we will miss, is his commitment to his team and this community. Baron is one of those rare players who raises the performance of the players around him.”
Westover’s Cameron Bergeron also picked up all-state honors as a first-team defensive back in AAAA. In AAA, Crisp County’s Christopher Paul Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Year, while teammates Nick Mercer (first-team defensive line) and Sirad Bryant (honorable mention defensive back) also were recognized.
Worth County playmaker Tayshaun Shipp was named to the first team in Class A at wide receiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.