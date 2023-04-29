Will Worsham tag

Baconton senior shortstop Will Worsham chases down a runner between second and third during Friday's second game against Clinch County. Worsham started and won game three as the Blazers advanced to round two of the state baseball playoffs.

 Joe Whitfield

BACONTON - The Baconton Charter Blazers (23-5) took advantage of four Clinch County errors, seven walks, and three hit batsmen to win Saturday's rubber game and advance to the second round of the state baseball playoffs.

The Blazers will now face Wilcox County (20-5) who eliminated Portal in two games this week.

