BACONTON - The Baconton Charter Blazers (23-5) took advantage of four Clinch County errors, seven walks, and three hit batsmen to win Saturday's rubber game and advance to the second round of the state baseball playoffs.
The Blazers will now face Wilcox County (20-5) who eliminated Portal in two games this week.
Baconton leadoff batter Logan Hurst smacked a line drive to left of a 2-2 count to start the bottom of the first inning. Bernado Marquez-Cruz laid down a bunt to third base and both runners were safe with Hurst at third and Marquez-Cruz at first and Will Worsham knocked in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly that scored Hurst and moved Marquez-Cruz to third. Marquez-Cruz then made it 2-0 when he scored on a passed ball.
The Blazers had built a 5-0 lead before Clinch County scored five runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game.
Baconton scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth but didn't have any hits. Two hit batsmen, two walks, two errors, and a passed ball helped the Blazers take the lead in the inning.
The Blazers added two more insurance runs in the sith when Lee Worsham belted a double to right that knocked in one and then advanced to third on the throw. Worsham scored on a grounder hit by Seth Gay that led to another Clinch County error to make the score 10-5.
The Blazers managed only five hits in the game - two of which came from Marquez-Cruz. Baconton made no errors on defense.
Will Worsham started the game on the mound for the Blazers. He pitched three and two-thirds innings, giving up two hits and no runs. He walked three and struck out one. Gay finished the game on the mound for the Blazers and pitched three and one-third innings. The Panthers tagged Gay for eight hits and five earned runs.
Appling County eliminates Worth County
Baxley - The Appling County Pirates (22-9) eliminated the Worth County Rams from the state baseball playoffs Saturday by winning 6-1 in game one and then 13=2 in game two.
The losses end Worth County's baseball season with a 19-11 record.
"We had a good bounce-back season," said Worth County head coach Will Smith. "Last year we won 10 games and this year we won 19 with mostly the same guys, so it was a big improvement. I challenged the boys on the bus tonight (after the game) to work hard and do what you are supposed to do when no one is looking if they want to keep getting better," Smith added.
Game one was close until the Pirates put up five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
"We played well defensively in game one," Smith said. "We just could not get a timely hit. I think we left runners in scoring position the first three or four innings. We hit the ball ok but their outfielders made some exceptional plays. I think they dove for balls and made at least four catches that would have been doubles. Their outfield was just excellent."
Game two was a different story.
The Rams gave up three errors in the first inning of game two that helped the Pirates lead 2-0 to start the game and led 5-1 before the Pirates exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning.
Worth County committed five errors in the game.
"We just didn't play as well in the second game," Smith said. "You can't expect to win a state playoff game against a really good-hitting team and make five errors."
Smith is hopeful for next season despite losing three of his biggest hitters.
"We will really miss our three seniors," the coach said. "They were our first three batters in the lineup and kept us going. But we have a really good pitching staff coming back and I'm hoping we have some of our other guys step into those hitting roles that we won't have."
The three seniors who will graduate are centerfield Chip Cooper, shortstop Cody Garwood, and left fielder Parker Weaver.
Sherwood Christian Sweeps Community Christian
STOCKBRIDGE - The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles swept Community Christian 11-0 and 9-2 Friday in Stockbridge to advance to the semifinals next week against Skipstone Academy.
Hudson Coronati pitched a complete-game one-hitter in the first game and we led at the plate by Hudson Carter, Alex Harris, Corornati, and Qwinton Murray.
In game two, Hudson Carter took the win on the mound. He struck out six batters before Alex Harris came in and struck out four and induced two double plays to seal the win. Harris led the Eagles at the plate with three hits and Eddie Carpenter added two hits.