Basketball Playoff Round-Up: All area boy's teams advance to Sweet 16

Westover head coach Dallis Smith and his team enjoyed a "Breakfast of Champions" to celebrate the team's Region 1-AAAA championship Wednesday morning. Wednesday night the Patriots advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 69-66 win over Spalding.

 Westover High School

ALBANY - All three Albany schools will be represented in the boy's Sweet 16 after all three won home games Wednesday night. Westover edged Spalding 69-66 while Dougherty breezed past Mary Persons 90-37 and Monroe walloped Peach County 68-33. Nearby teams Calhoun County and Mitchell County also advanced.

Westover's team enjoyed a "Breakfast of Champions" Wednesday morning, hosted by principal William Chunn, but then struggled to get past the Jaguars of Spalding. The Patriots trailed at halftime, but a late surge moved the Patriots into the Sweet 16.

