Basketball Playoff Round-Up: All area boy's teams advance to Sweet 16

Westover head coach Dallis Smith and his team enjoyed a "Breakfast of Champions" to celebrate the team's Region 1-AAAA championship Wednesday morning. Wednesday night the Patriots advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 69-66 win over Spalding.
ALBANY - All three Albany schools will be represented in the boy's Sweet 16 after all three won home games Wednesday night. Westover edged Spalding 69-66 while Dougherty breezed past Mary Persons 90-37 and Monroe walloped Peach County 68-33. Nearby teams Calhoun County and Mitchell County also advanced.
Westover's team enjoyed a "Breakfast of Champions" Wednesday morning, hosted by principal William Chunn, but then struggled to get past the Jaguars of Spalding. The Patriots trailed at halftime, but a late surge moved the Patriots into the Sweet 16.
Kavon Johnson led the scoring for Westover with 21 points, Kemari Leverette was right behind him with 20, Anthony Milton scored 12 and Travion Wheeler added 10.
Westover (20-7) will host SE Bulloch (13-17) who upset Whitewater 70-67 to advance. The game is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Boston Garden at Westover.
Over on the Eastside, Dougherty (16-11) had no trouble with Mary Persons, winning 90-37. Kaleke Singletary-Jinks led the scoring with 15 points, Juwuan Jinks scored 14, Markelle Jones put in 12 and Jacob Stallworth added 11 for the winners.
Head Coach Bakari Bryant is planning to play the Sweet 16 at home Friday night against Harlem (11-9). Halem advanced with a 57-56 upset of No. 4- ranked Beach (22-5). Dougherty played Beach in a tournament earlier this season and lost 69-40.
Down on the Southside Monroe (21-7) blew past Peach County without any difficulty, winning 68-33, Individual scorers were not available. Monroe will now travel to Cross Creek (18-10) in Augusta. They defeated Groves 86-63 to advance.
Over in Edison, Calhoun County jumped out to a 50-4 lead in the first quarter against Atkinson County and head coach Marcus Shaw pulled all of his starters off of the floor. The Cougars won 87-32. The Cougars will host McIntosh County who eliminated Hawkinsville by an 85-44 final.
Down in Camilla, the Mitchell County Eagles whipped Clinch County 85-60 to advance to the Sweet 16. The Eagles will travel to Dooly County who beat Montgomery County 58-52.