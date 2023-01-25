Basketball Round-up: Deerfield-Windsor sweeps Southland; Dougherty boys top Carver

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Deerfield-Windsor senior Hays Revell (32) was one of three Knights' players to hit two three-point shots in the first quarter of Tuesday night's game against Southland in Americus. Revell finished the night with 13 points in the win.
AMERICUS - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights and Lady Knights both remain on top of the region standings after taking wins at Southland Academy in Americus Tuesday night. The Knights prevailed 64-55 while the Lady Knights survived a 34-31 scare.
The Knights got six three-pointers in the first quarter - two each from Jackson Harris, Hays Revell, and Lane Sceals - to lead 20-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Knights were able to extend that lead slightly at the half and then hold the Raiders off in the second half for the win.
"They (Southland) are a very good team," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Rundy Foster. "We were very fortunate to get out of Americus with the win. With that being said, I am very proud of the boys and the way they responded to a very noisy, boisterous atmosphere. It was a great night, as far as the atmosphere was concerned. We still have work to do and will continue to fight to get better."
Harris led the Knights with 23 points, Revell scored 13, Sceals knocked down 12 and Mason Johnson added nine. Carlos Tyson led Southland with 18 points, Luke Exley scored 12, while Cedric Smith and Perry Usher added nine each.
Deerfield-Windsor is now 12-6 on the season and 6-0 in the region. Southland is now 15-4 and 5-1.
The girl's game was a low-scoring affair but Deerfield-Windsor led 9-1 after the first quarter and 20-12 at the half. However, the Lady Raider defense kept the Lady Knights from scoring in the second half, with just eight points in the third quarter and six points in the fourth as they tried to rally from behind.
"We did not play our best game, by far," said DWS head coach Gina Mitchell. "We were lucky to survive and pull out a win. We have a lot of things to work on and will get straightened out this week. We have to get under control and play fundamental basketball and play smart."
Joi Hubbard led the Lady Knights with 14 points and Gabrielle Harris added nine. Moran Weaver and Riley Mitchell each scored 12 for the Lady Raiders.
The win gives the Lady Knights an 18-1 record while Southland's Lady Raiders are now 18-2. DWS is 6-0 in the region and Southland is 5-1.
Deerfield-Windsor will be away at Valwood Friday night and Southland will be away at Tiftarea. The teams meet again in the final game of the regular season on February 7 in Albany.
Dougherty Tops Carver
COLUMBUS - The Dougherty Trojans are now 5-0 and remain on top of the region standings after beating the Carver Tigers Tuesday night 73-64.
The Trojans led the entire game and built a lead of more than 20 points before the foul fest began and the Trojans lost starting guard Jacob Stallworth. Dougherty was without Kaleke Singletary-Jinks because of illness and lost Jai'on Burns to a knee injury in the first quarter.
"This was a good road win," said head coach Bakari Bryant. "We are on the road again Friday at Crisp County so we just have to be road warriors right now."
Juwuan Jinks led the Trojans with 18 points, followed by Stallworth with 16 points and Markelle Jones scored 14. Maurice Davis added nine for the winners.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
