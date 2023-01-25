Basketball Round-up: Deerfield-Windsor sweeps Southland; Dougherty boys top Carver

Deerfield-Windsor senior Hays Revell (32) was one of three Knights' players to hit two three-point shots in the first quarter of Tuesday night's game against Southland in Americus. Revell finished the night with 13 points in the win.

 Joe Whitfield

AMERICUS - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights and Lady Knights both remain on top of the region standings after taking wins at Southland Academy in Americus Tuesday night. The Knights prevailed 64-55 while the Lady Knights survived a 34-31 scare.

The Knights got six three-pointers in the first quarter - two each from Jackson Harris, Hays Revell, and Lane Sceals - to lead 20-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Knights were able to extend that lead slightly at the half and then hold the Raiders off in the second half for the win.

