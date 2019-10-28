COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College volleyball team won their third straight with a 3-0 victory on Friday night against the visiting Golden Rams of Albany State University.
The Lady Tigers won the match 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 improving to 14-10 and 7-6 in the SIAC. Albany State drops to 13-11, 10-3 in the SIAC.
Jannai Cheeks and Kamryn Lane led Albany State with 12 kills each on the contest. Jorrdyn Terrell added seven kills for ASU.
The first two sets went back and forth until the Lady Tigers pulled away towards the end of the sets. In the third set, Albany State led 24-22, looking to be on the verge of forcing a fourth set. Benedict would score four unanswered points to finish off the Golden Rams and win the match.
Albany State will return to action on Monday, October 28 at 6 p.m. as they travel to face the Panthers of Clark Atlanta University.