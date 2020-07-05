Brianna Zupko, a 2020 Worth County graduate, will continue her running career with the Georgia Southwestern State University women’s cross country program.
Georgia Southwestern recently announced the signing of Zupko, the Region 1-AAA champion as a high school senior.
Zupko joins two other recent signings to the Georgia Southwestern program, Savannah Miller of Tift County and Anna Parker of Banks County.
