...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Bulldogs Complete World Championships Decathlon With Three In Top Nine
BUDAPEST --- Karel Tilga led the way as a trio of Bulldogs scored at least 8,400 points to all finish in the top nine in the decathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.
In the dec, Tilga, who won an NCAA title for Georgia, tallied 8,681 points for fourth place. Volunteer assistant coach Janek Oiglane combined for 8,524 points through 10 events for sixth place while former Bulldog NCAA champion Johannes Erm went for 8,484 points for ninth. More importantly, the three Estonians all hit the Olympic standard with the Games arriving in Paris next summer.