BUDAPEST --- Karel Tilga led the way as a trio of Bulldogs scored at least 8,400 points to all finish in the top nine in the decathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

In the dec, Tilga, who won an NCAA title for Georgia, tallied 8,681 points for fourth place. Volunteer assistant coach Janek Oiglane combined for 8,524 points through 10 events for sixth place while former Bulldog NCAA champion Johannes Erm went for 8,484 points for ninth. More importantly, the three Estonians all hit the Olympic standard with the Games arriving in Paris next summer.

