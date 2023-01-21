Calhoun County overwhelms Early County for big win; Early County girls win

Calhoun County's Quincy Edwards (12) goes up for two of his 22 points during Saturday night's game against Early County. Edwards scored 12 first quarter points and stole the ball several times on defense as the Cougars jumped on Early County in the first quarter.
EDISON - The No. 6-ranked Calhoun County Cougars (16-3) used their speed and an overwhelming full-court defense Saturday night to build an early lead and beat rival Early County 72-46 in front of a full house at Calhoun County High School in Edison.
The Cougars raced to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter after Zion Suber swished a three from the corner right in front of the Early County bench. Calhoun's Quincy Edwards led the attack in the first quarter with repeated steals on defense and 12 points in the first quarter alone, including two threes.
While the Bobcats finally found ways through the Cougar defense and the rest of the game was not as lopsided, the Cougars did add to the lead in each quarter and the Cougars were never in danger.
"We played pretty good tonight," said Calhoun County head coach Marcus Shaw. "We still had too many turnovers and we have to fix that but we played pretty well."
"There are a lot of things with basketball that you cannot control," said Shaw. "But one of the things you can control is your effort. Our goal is to go out and do our very best in each game, the entire game."
Edwards led the Cougars with 22 points on the night, Zachariah Candidate put in 10 points and Suber added nine for the winners. Charles Williams scored 19 points to lead the Bobcats.
In a battle between the two top girl's teams in Region 1-A, Early County Calhoun County, the teams battled to a 17-17 tie at halftime but the Lady Bobcats started a 13-0 run in the third quarter with back-to-back threes from Lakevia Stamper and won the game 43-25. The Lady Cougars finally ended the scoring drought with 1:55 remaining in the quarter when Sequioa Martin hit two free throws.
Stamper and Jacorra Russell each scored 11 points to lead the Lady Bobcats. Martin scored 14 to lead the Lady Cougars and Tamia Reid added eight.
Early County leads Region 1 Division 2 with a 11-2 region record and the Lady Cougars now 8-3 in the region and tied with Randolph-Clay for the top spot in Region 1 Division 1.
Calhoun County will host another big region contest Tuesday night when No.4-ranked Mitchell County (17-1) comes to Edison. Mitchell County defeated the Cougars back in December 49-41.