Calhoun County overwhelms Early County for big win; Early County girls win

Calhoun County's Quincy Edwards (12) goes up for two of his 22 points during Saturday night's game against Early County. Edwards scored 12 first quarter points and stole the ball several times on defense as the Cougars jumped on Early County in the first quarter.

 Joe Whitfield

EDISON - The No. 6-ranked Calhoun County Cougars (16-3) used their speed and an overwhelming full-court defense Saturday night to build an early lead and beat rival Early County 72-46 in front of a full house at Calhoun County High School in Edison.

The Cougars raced to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter after Zion Suber swished a three from the corner right in front of the Early County bench. Calhoun's Quincy Edwards led the attack in the first quarter with repeated steals on defense and 12 points in the first quarter alone, including two threes. 

