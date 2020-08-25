_DSC3628.jpg
Calhoun County’s Takia Davis shoots a free throw during the region championship game against Pelham at ASU West. She has been selected as the Region 1-A player of the year.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Takia Davis, a senior at Calhoun County, committed Tuesday to the University of South Carolina-Upstate women’s basketball program.

Davis is a 6-foot-2 post who has helped Calhoun County to a 54-8 record the past two seasons. She was the Region 1-A Player of the Year last season as a junior.

