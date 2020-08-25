Takia Davis, a senior at Calhoun County, committed Tuesday to the University of South Carolina-Upstate women’s basketball program.
Davis is a 6-foot-2 post who has helped Calhoun County to a 54-8 record the past two seasons. She was the Region 1-A Player of the Year last season as a junior.
