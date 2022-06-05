ALBANY — A celebration is planned for Saturday to honor 2019 Westover graduate Chastity Pickett, who is home for the summer after a memorable year at Campbell University (N.C.).
Pickett set two Campbell University records in 2021-22, competed on the national stage in the 400-meter run and earned a 3.6 GPA and a spot on the Campbell University Dean’s List.
Earlier this year, Pickett set the 400-meter hurdles record at Campbell with a time of 58.73 seconds in an indoor competition and then set the 400-meter run record in an outdoor competition this spring with a time of 55.17, a personal best. That gave Pickett the opportunity to compete at the NCAA East Regional in Indianapolis, Ind., where she finished 29th in the nation. She still holds the Westover 300-meter hurdles record of 42.02 seconds.
Pickett is a rising senior at Campbell, where she is a sports management major and a health care management minor. After graduating next spring, she intends to enroll in a master's degree program.
Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Pickett of Albany, are inviting family and friends to enjoy the Chastity Pickett Day celebration Saturday at 2313 Joel Drive from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
