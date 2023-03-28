Chastity Pickett Wins

Chastity Pickett

 Campbell University

Westover graduate and hurdles record-holder Chastity Pickett took the top medal Saturday in Raliegh, North Carolina at the NCAA Raliegh Relays hosted by North Carolina State University.

Pickett, running for Campbell University, placed first in the women's 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.47 a second ahead of the University of Virginia's Emily Alexandru.

