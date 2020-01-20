The Colquitt County Packers came from behind Monday afternoon and did something that no other team has been able to do so far this season – beat the third-ranked Terrell County Greenwave. After falling behind 13-4 in the first quarter, the Packers settled down and whittled away at their deficit for the remainder of the game.
The Greenwave opened with a frantic pace and a defense that created all kinds of problems for the Packers. The full-court press and the pace with which the Greenwave moved down the court was too much for Colquitt early in the game. But the rapid pace might have even been a little much for the Greenwave to maintain as well because when they slowed, the Packers got themselves back into the game.
Terrell held a 22-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but Dijmon Wheeler hit a free throw and then Omar Daniels stole the ball on the inbound pass and put two more points into the basket to close the gap to 30-27 at the half.
The Packers’ Tyler Walker drilled a three from the corner to tie the game at 30 early in the third. Colquitt County took their first lead 37-36 with another basket from Walker. The two teams tied the game at least four times and the lead changed several times as well, but neither team could get control until late int he game.
The Greenwave pulled out to a 49-45 lead after two baskets in a row by Keborian Stephens, but then the Terrell County shooters went cold. The Greenwave had several opportunities for put back points time and again but could not get the ball to drop into the basket. Normally hot three-point shots by Shontavion Bowens and Recardo Simmons would not fall in the second half, either. The Greenwave scored only two three-pointers in the second half, one coming with less than minute to play.
The Packers finally took control late in the fourth and built an eight-point lead and that frantic pace from the Geenwave returned as they tried to rally as the seconds ticked away. Jamarkeis Allen nailed a three from the top of the key with 57 seconds remaining to bring the gap to just three points, but the Greenwave could not get back to the basket again.
Tyler Walker led the Packers with 19 points – nine of which came in that fourth quarter. Henry Daniels followed with 17 points and Elijah Scott added 10 for the winners.
Shontavion Bowens and Keborian Stephens each scored 14 points to lead the Greenwave. Jamarkeis Allen knocked in 12 points and Recardo Simmons added 11.
Terrell County is now 15-1 on the year and will host Stewart County in Dawson Tuesday night for a region matchup. The Packers are now 8-9 on the year and will travel to Tifton for a region matchup with Tift County Friday.
A photo gallery from the game will be on AlbanyHerald.com.
