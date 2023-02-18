Albany State's Tony Duckworth resigns

Albany State athletic director Tony Duckworth (left) recently welcomed Coach Quinn Gray (right) as Albany State’s new football coach. Duckworth announced earlier this week that he has resigned his position.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — A scholarship offer to a controversial recruit has now led to the resignation of Albany State’s athletic director Tony Duckworth. A report from HBCUgameday.com said social media blowback from an offer to Marcus Stokes — a white quarterback who was released from his commitment to the University of Florida following his use of the N-word in a video — put pressure from alumni on Albany State president Marion Ross Fedrick to remove Duckworth as athletic director.

Albany State was the first school to make an offer to Stokes after news broke that Florida was rescinding their offer and new ASU Coach Quinn Gray made the offer. According to HBCUgameday.com the offer created a social media uproar and those issues led to Gray’s apology and pressure for Duckworth to resign because he was aware of the offer. Alabama State, another HBCU, followed Albany State’s offer. Stokes, a four-star recruit from Ponte Verde Beach, Fla., recently signed with West Florida.

Recommended for you

Tags