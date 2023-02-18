Albany State athletic director Tony Duckworth (left) recently welcomed Coach Quinn Gray (right) as Albany State’s new football coach. Duckworth announced earlier this week that he has resigned his position.
ALBANY — A scholarship offer to a controversial recruit has now led to the resignation of Albany State’s athletic director Tony Duckworth. A report from HBCUgameday.com said social media blowback from an offer to Marcus Stokes — a white quarterback who was released from his commitment to the University of Florida following his use of the N-word in a video — put pressure from alumni on Albany State president Marion Ross Fedrick to remove Duckworth as athletic director.
Albany State was the first school to make an offer to Stokes after news broke that Florida was rescinding their offer and new ASU Coach Quinn Gray made the offer. According to HBCUgameday.com the offer created a social media uproar and those issues led to Gray’s apology and pressure for Duckworth to resign because he was aware of the offer. Alabama State, another HBCU, followed Albany State’s offer. Stokes, a four-star recruit from Ponte Verde Beach, Fla., recently signed with West Florida.
In an email to reporters, Duckworth said he does not have another position lined up.
“I am unsure of my next position as I enter free agency,” Duckworth wrote. “I am excited to explore opportunities both inside intercollegiate athletics and outside the industry I have worked for 30 years.”
Duckworth began as ASU’s athletic director during the middle of the pandemic and also during an NCAA probation period that was imposed before his arrival.
“When I arrived in Albany on January 2, 2020, I knew this would be the most challenging undertaking of my twenty-seven-year career in college athletics,” he said. “I worked tirelessly in this role, and I am proud of what we accomplished during my three-plus years.”
“While I have had detractors during my tenure, I have also met a number of amazing people,” he continued. “I have enjoyed supporting the student-athletes in their training and competition.”
Duckworth listed a number of accomplishments the athletic department achieved during his time at ASU includingbecoming the first SIAC member to return to competition after the pandemic, increasing third-party billing revenue, launching a new ticket platform and merchandise store, hosting the SIAC baseball and softball tournaments in Albany, securing an NCAA football playoff game in Albany, the first hall of fame inductions since 2013, raised more than $90,000 for the athletic department through the new Athletics Golf Classic and more.