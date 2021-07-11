Albany State University recently announced the selection of Darlene Moore as the assistant athletics director for academics and compliance.
She began her new role on July 1.
“I am excited Dr. Moore has accepted this critical senior staff role in Golden Rams Athletics,” ASU athletic director Tony Duckworth said. “The combination of coaching, administrative experience and knowledge of Albany State University make her a perfect fit. I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will have on our student-athletes and the department of athletics.”
Prior to her appointment, Moore served as director of the men’s and women’s track and field and cross country teams, head women’s track and field and cross country coach, interim Senior Woman Administrator and adjunct health and physical education instructor. While at Florida A&M, Moore won 10 Mid-Eastern Conference Championships and seven consecutive MEAC cross country championships, a MEAC and FAMU record. She also won 3 MEAC outdoor track and field championships, and was named MEAC Coach of the Year 10 times.
“I am truly honored that AD Duckworth would provide me the opportunity to be a part of his administrative staff,” Moore said. “AD Duckworth is energetic and passionate about ASU athletics and I look forward to promoting his vision and working with him and his veteran athletic leadership team. I have come full circle with my professional athletic career in which I am back at the University that gave me my foundation as a productive individual both personally and professionally. For that, I am thankful.”
Before FAMU, Darlene was at Albany State University, where she served two years (2007-2009) as the assistant track and field and cross country coach, helping lead the Golden Rams to back-to-back Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championships in cross country and track and field.
Prior to her return to ASU, Moore was the Fort Valley State University’s head women’s track and field and cross country coach from 1998-2004, winning eight consecutive SIAC Championships (four in outdoor track and field, four in cross country). She was an eight-time SIAC Coach of the Year.
Moore is a Hall of Fame inductee at two universities, both Fort Valley State University and Albany State University. She is poised to be inducted in the Florida A&M University Sports Hall of Fame in September of 2021. She is a three-time NCAA Division II South Region Track and Field Coach of the Year.
Prior to her coaching career, Moore was a standout middle-distance runner at Albany State University, where she earned an undergraduate degree in criminal justice. She received her master’s of education degree in health/physical education from Georgia Southwestern State University and her specialist of education and her doctorate of education degree in teacher leadership from Walden University. Moore is also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Moore resides in Albany and is married to Michael D. Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.