The Georgia football team’s historic victory Monday night will be celebrated at high schools all over the state this week, including Albany’s Deerfield-Windsor, which has a special connection to the Bulldogs’ first national championship team since 1980.
The small private school had two of its former players on the Georgia roster, running backs Garrett Jones, a senior, and Gleaton Jones, a freshman. The two walk-ons were both all-state football players and multi-sport athletes during their time at Deerfield-Windsor.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the campus of historically Black Atlanta University Center on Jan. 11 to drum up public support for two voting rights bills stalled in the Senate. Click for more.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.