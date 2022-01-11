IMG_0718.jpg

Deerfield-Windsor grads Gleaton Jones (49) and Garrett Jones (36), teammates for the Georgia Bulldogs, pose for a photo at the CFP National Championship on Monday.

 Special Photo

The Georgia football team’s historic victory Monday night will be celebrated at high schools all over the state this week, including Albany’s Deerfield-Windsor, which has a special connection to the Bulldogs’ first national championship team since 1980.

The small private school had two of its former players on the Georgia roster, running backs Garrett Jones, a senior, and Gleaton Jones, a freshman. The two walk-ons were both all-state football players and multi-sport athletes during their time at Deerfield-Windsor.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos