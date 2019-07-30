Deerfield-Windsor’s cross country teams are up and running every morning at Albany State University West as the Knights and Lady Knights prepare for another run at a GISA state championships. The boys’ team edged Augusta Prep for the state title last year while the girls’ team took the runner up spot in the state. The boys’ also took the state title three years ago and finished second two years ago. Head Coach Jake Clawson is looking for another successful year.
“Winning is in the culture,” Clawson said Tuesday morning as his runners finished the course around Albany State’s soccer fields. “They know the expectations and anything less is considered disappointing.”
Clawson said his teams are now going through the steps of training to be able to get faster and peak at the right time. Clawson said he is using science to get his runners to be their best when the time comes.
“I would put our training program up against any program around here,” Clawson said. “We are very focused on aerobic endurance to get faster work outs by using physiology. The science is very important, and many people don’t use it.” That program includes running, weight training, circuits, and stretching. He said they are working toward faster times and will be moving more quickly in about a month — which happens to be about the time of the team’s first full meet.
Another reason the Deerfield Windsor program continues to be successful is because the runners see the competition and decide they want to be good, Clawson believes.
“You have to buy in and run all year,” the coach said. “These young people have bought in and are committed to it.”
The boys’ team is 18 members strong and the girls have 12. There are another 30 runners on the Deerfield Windsor middle school teams.
“We lost half the boys’ team from last year to graduation,” Clawson said. “But our top three boys are back, and each of our girls are back, so there are some pieces in place. One thing we are not doing is talking about last year,” he said. “Last year has no bearing on what we are doing now. Most of the boys don’t know what it’s like to win a state championship because they weren’t there, so they won’t be depending on that and they won’t be complacent.”
The boys are going to be led by Porter Hill, Graham Ford, and Jon Durham. Porter is the defending state champion, while Graham and Jon were both all-state performers.
“They’ve set the tone for us this summer,” the coach said. “On the girls’ side, Charlotte Augenstein is a two-time state champion in track and is the top returner from last year’s cross country state meet. Bailey Irvin and Hadley Holt are also both capable of making the all-state team and we’ll need them to step up.” he said.
The team’s first full meet will be in Tallahassee at Florida State University on August 31. The Knights will host a big meet with 25 area teams at Albany State West on September 14 and then will also host the GISA state championship meet on the same course on November 2.