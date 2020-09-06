Deerfield-Windsor’s cross country teams excelled at the recent Peake Invitational in Macon.
The boys won the 11-team meet with 73 points, edging out runner-up Stratford Academy’s 79. The girls placed second among eight teams with 77 points, trailing only first-place Stratford Academy’s 79.
Deerfield-Windsor’s boys were led by top-five finishes from Jon Durham and Graham Ford. Durham was third with a time of 17 minutes, 26.80 seconds, and Ford was fourth in 17:43.80.
They were backed up by teammates Garrison Slaughter (12th, 19:32.10), Charles Peeler (19th, 20:35.30), Jackson Belusko (35th, 21:54.80), Harper Buntin (56th, 23:06.20) and Ward Wright (63rd, 23:33.50).
Two Deerfield-Windsor girls runners — Sophie Singleton and Bailey Irvin — had top-10 finishes. Singleton was eighth in 23:48.67, and Irvin was ninth in 23:55.21.
The Knights also got good runs from Cece Lukes (17th, 25:53.92), Sarah Katherine Harris (31st, 28:00.91), Gabrielle Harris (33rd, 28:15.48), Callie Salter (34th, 28:23.27) and McCall Coley (46th, 30:51.22).
