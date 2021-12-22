ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor sophomore Gabby Harris hit two crucial free throws with 54 seconds remaining in the game to put the Lady Knights up by four points and Deerfield-Windsor held on to beat Americus-Sumter 48-44 in the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic Tuesday in Albany.
The boys game went to Wheeler County by a 61-50 final.
The girls game was close throughout the contest. The Lady Knights jumped out to a 7-0 lead before a Lady Panther time out. The Lady Panthers then went on a 12-4 run to lead 12-11 and then pulled ahead to 19-16 lead before Murphy Ray and Genevieve Lanier hit back-to-back threes to give the Lady Knights a 22-19 advantage. The Lady Knights moved out to a 28-22 halftime lead and scored the first two points of the second half but the Lady Panthers responded with another 12-4 run that took a 34-32 lead before Coach Gina Mitchell called time to slow down the Lady Panthers.
The rest of the game was nip and tuck as the teams went back and forth until the Lady Knights finally got the four-point advantage when Harris hit her free throws and sealed the win.
Joi Hubbard led the Lady Knights in scoring with 13, Margret Sadler scored 12 and Harris added 9 for the winners. Trinity Jackson scored 12 points to lead Americus-Sumter while Kaylin Holley scored 11 and Tiffani Goodman put in 10.
In the boys game, Wheeler County (10-1) looked as they were going to blow the Knights out early as they jumped to a 10-0 lead before Deerfield-Windsor (6-2) could get a shot off. Head Coach Jarvis Smith called time and his Knights responded with the next seven points to close the gap to 10-7. The Bulldogs led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter but the Knights took a brief lead in the second quarter when Hays Revell hit back-to-back threes to put the Knights ahead 19-18. The Bulldog pressure caused several turnovers and Wheeler County led 27-21 at the half and stretched that lead to 44-33 at the end of three.
The Knights rallied in the fourth and pulled to within seven when Jarvis Smith swished a three, but that was as close as the Knights would get.
Jackson Harris led the Knights in scoring with 14, Revell followed with 13 and Smith added 9. The Knights were still without senior Tyren Lebeauf.
Wheeler County senior Jay Fason scored 25 to lead the Bulldogs and Brandon Smallwood scored 17.
