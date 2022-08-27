Deerfield-Windsor senior Ethan Johnson (5) celebrates after scoring his second touchdown in the first quarter of Friday night's game against McClay. Johnson scored twice on offense, once on defense and had another touchdown called back because of a holding penalty.
Joe Whitfield
Deerfield-Windsor senior Boles Middleton (15) pulls down a pass from quarterback Thomas Ray for a big gain in the first half of Friday night's game against McClay.
ALBANY — Friday's football game at Deerfield-Windsor got a late start because of lightning, but once play began it didn't take long before the players created their own lightning with seven first-half touchdowns.
Deerfield-Windsor held off the visiting Marauders of McClay School from Tallahassee (Fla.) to win 30-22 and get its second win of the young season.
The Marauders took the opening kickoff and quickly marched down the field with their impressive passing game. McClay's 6-foot-7 wide receiver Caleb Heuchan pulled down a 13-yard touchdown pass and then caught the two-point conversion and gave the Marauders a quick 8-0 lead.
But the Knights were not intimidated. Quarterback Thomas Ray and company put on their own impressive offensive display when they took their possession just as quickly down the field. The drive's big play was a third-down pass from Ray to Jackson Deriso, who raced past midfield to get the Knights going. A few plays later, senior running back Ethan Johnson rumbled through the line for a four-yard touchdown run and kicker Waylon Marbury booted the extra point to put the score at 8-7.
Johnson scored again for the Knights on the next drive on a seven-yard run. Playing defensive end a few minutes later, Johnson picked up a fumble and raced 14 yards into the end zone for his third touchdown of the night in the first half. After Marbury's kick, the Knights were in control 21-8. It looked as though Johnson had his fourth touchdown a few minutes later, but the play was called back because of a holding penalty. After being moved back, Ray hit Tillman Dew with a touchdown pass. The Knights tried a two-point conversion that failed, but DWS was up 27-8.
The Marauders scored on a 65-yard touchdown pass and then got another touchdown just before the half to put the score at halftime 27-22. The second half did not see a single touchdown as the only points in the second half was a 41-yard field goal by Marbury.
The Knights are now 2-0 on the season and just one win away from matching their win total from a year ago. The Knights will be at home again next Friday night when Strong Rock Christian comes to Albany.
