The Deerfield-Windsor School softball program recently announced John Pinson as its new head coach.
Pinson joins Deerfield-Windsor after a successful tenure at Baconton Community Charter School, where he established the softball and baseball programs and also served as athletic director. He built the softball program into a state power in his nine years as head coach.
The 1987 University of Georgia graduate is married to Becky Pinson, a former educator. They have two children and two grandchildren.
“It is with great excitement for the future of the DWS softball program that we welcome Coach Pinson,” DWS athletic director Alastair Joslin said. “To get someone with Coach Pinson’s experience to lead our softball program is a huge gain for us. He has the experience along with the knowledge of the game to take our program to new heights. I am confident that he is the right person to lead our program.”
