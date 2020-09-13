The Deerfield-Windsor girls and the Lee County boys had runner-up finishes over the weekend at the Lee County Invitational cross country meet.
Jon Durham of Deerfield-Windsor was the boys meet’s individual champion with a time of 17 minutes, 40.90 seconds. It was his first career victory.
Deerfield-Windsor’s girls, who had 86 points to finish behind champion Lowndes’ 47, were led by a fifth-place finish individually from Bailey Irvin in 22:53.60 seconds. She was backed up by Gabrielle Harris (17th, 24:25.50), Cece Lukes (18th, 24:28.00), Jane Strickland (21st, 24:41.10) and Callie Salter (31st, 25:59.10).
Lee was fourth in the girls meet at 117 points behind a 10th-place finish from Emily Phillips (10th, 23:38.30). She was supported by Alea Bochette (16th, 24:17.90), Samantha Collins (29th, 25:40.60), Alma Ostrander (35th, 26:25.50) and Cadence McClung (36th, 26:36.30).
Baconton Charter’s girls were eighth, led by Kimberly Curles (39th, 26:58.70), while Furlow Charter was seventh, led by Maya Wynn in seventh at 23:13.40.
Lee’s girls also won the middle school division behind top finishes from Olivia Vanderwalt (third, 14:48.50) and Harlee Oosterveen (seventh, 15:13.20).
In the boys meet, Lee had 60 points to trail only the 29 from Lowndes. Deerfield-Windsor was a close third at 69.
Lee’s Edward Ostrander was fifth individually at 18:50.10, while he was joined in the top 25 by teammates Tim Ellis (10th, 19:30.10), Seth Tomlinson (11th, 19:31.20), Jacob Beard (15th, 20:02.00), Andrew Wahlgren (19th, 20:15.90), Warren Morris (23rd, 20:36.90), Will Tomlinson (24th, 20:38.10) and Burt Roberts (25th, 20:38.30).
In addition to Durham’s first-place finish, the Deerfield-Windsor boys also got strong runs from Graham Ford (third, 18:07.60), Garrison Slaughter (seventh, 19:02.30), Charles Peeler (18th, 20:12.30) and Jackson Belusko (47th, 22:06.20).
Worth County’s boys were ninth behind Eyan Zupko (17th, 20:06.20) and Conner Mullen (21st, 20:26.00), and Furlow Charter was 10th behind Edwin Gonzalez (13th, 19:50.20). Baconton Charter was 13th and Baker County was 14th in the boys meet. Baconton was led by Jaquez Jones (43rd, 21:49.40), and Baker was led by Moises Perez Jr. (69th, 23:58.00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.