Deerfield-Windsor's Garrison Slaughter in action during a cross country race.

ROCHELLE — Deerfield-Windsor's Garrison Slaughter won the boys 5K cross country race Saturday at the Patriot Pride Invitational in Rochelle and the DWS teams took either first or second in each of the four divisions.

Slaughter had the best time of the day, 16 minutes, 29 seconds, which was 30 seconds ahead of Worth County's Eyan Zupko, who finished second. The Lady Knights, led by senior Jane Stickland, took second place, while the DWS middle school girls took first and the middle school boys placed second.

