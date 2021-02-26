Deerfield-Windsor swept visiting Glenwood Academy in girls tennis on Thursday.
The boys won 4-1, improving to 2-0 on the season. The girls won 3-2, also improving to 2-0.
The results are as follows:
BOYS
#1 Singles Ellis Holton (DW) def. Wyatt Wilkerson (GA) 6-1, 6-0
#2 Singles Brooks Margeson (DW) def. Kaden Andrews (GA) 6-0, 6-1
#3 Singles Ben Hatcher (DW) def. Jaron Keyton (GA) 6-2,4-6(10-5)
#1 Doubles Frank Middleton/Charles Peeler (DW) def. Wyatt Wilkerson/
Kaden Andrews (GA) 6-1, 6-0
#2 Jaron Keyton/Colten Corbet (GA) def. Davis Owens/Harrison Smith (DW) 7-6 (8-6) 6-4
GIRLS
#1 Singles - Sofie Singleton (DW) def. Katie Jones (GA) 6-1, 6-1
#2 Singles - Ella Nelson (GA) def. Elizabeth Leveson (DW) 6-1, 6-0
#3 Singles - Bella Brim (DW) def. Laura Kate Litton (GA) 6-1, 3-6 (10-6)
#1 Doubles- Katie Jones/Ella Nelson (GA) def. Jackie Houston/Jia Patel
6-1, 6-1
#2 Doubles - Amelia Snipes/Lela Leveson (DW) def. Laura Kate Litton/Annison Boutwell 6-4.6-1
