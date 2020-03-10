The Deerfield-Windsor tennis teams swept Tiftarea Monday afternoon at ASU West with the undefeated girls going 5-0 against the Panthers while the boys won 4-1. The defending state champion Lady Knights are now 5-0 on the season and the Knights improved to 3-2.
The wins were in preparation for the Deerfield-Windsor Classic which is Saturday at ASU West. The Knights and Lady Knights will host Brookwood, Westwood, First Presbyterian Day School and Mt. DeSales with matches beginning at 9 a.m.
Deerfield-Windsor's Lady Knights allowed only two points in two matches, the rest were all 6-0. The Lady Knights were led by Sophie Singleton at number one singles who swept Tiftarea’s Abby Powell 6-0,6-0.
The rest of the Lady Knights matches:
#2 Singles - Lizzie Moorhead (DW) def. Kaitlyn Willis (TA) 6-0, 6-0
#3 Singles - Elizabeth Leveson (DW) def. Caroline Barksdale (TA) 6-2, 6-0
#1 Doubles - Haley Hallford/Jia Patel (DW) def. Addison Jackson-Jolee Paulk (TA) 6-0, 6-2
#2 Doubles - Lela Leveson/Jackie Houston (DW) def. Grayson Smith/Lauren Grace Godwin (TA) 6-0,6-0.
In the boy’s matches:
1 Singles - Brooks Margeson (DW) def. Tucker Hall (TA) (6-0), (6-0)
#2 & #3 Singles were TA forfeits
# Doubles: Thomas Coogle/Jesse Jones TA def. Ben Hatcher/Harrison Smith (DW) 6-1, 7-5, (7-5)
#2 Doubles was a TA forfeit.
