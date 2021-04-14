Deerfield-Windsor plans to host a meet-and-greet for all parents and players Friday with new head boys basketball coach Jarvis Smith.
The event is from 3 to 4 p.m. in the DWS media center.
Smith, who played basketball at Brewton-Parker College, where he served as team captain and co-captain, has more than 200 career wins. He was previously head basketball coach at East Jackson Comprehensive High School in Commerce, and also coached at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon. As the head basketball coach at Robert Toombs Christian Academy in Lyons, he led the program to a state championship and was selected as Class A Coach of the Year and later was selected by the state as Georgia Class A/AA All-Star Coach.
Smith is a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Georgia and a member of the Basketball Coaches Association, Minority Coaches Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.