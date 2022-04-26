The Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams brought home second and fourth-place team finishes in the region competition last week in Macon. The boys finished second in the region behind Savannah Country Day School and the girls finished fourth.
Savannah Country Day dominated the speed events but the Knights placed well in the distance events. The Knights earned big points in the 800-meter run where Thomas Ray finished second and Garrison Slaughter crossed in third place. In the 1600-meter race, Jon Durham took third place and Slaughter finished fourth. Durham finished second in the 3,200 and teammate Jackson Belusko crossed the finish line in fifth place. Boles Middleton placed second in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.
The Knights won the 3,200 relay, nearly 20 seconds ahead of Stratford Academy which took second. Those runners were Thomas Ray, Garrison Slaughter, Evan Abbott and Jon Durham. Deerfield-Windsor placed second in the 1,600 relay with a team of Boles Middleton, Thomas Ray, Bo Bennett, and Mason Johnson.
In field events, Mason Johnson took third place in the triple jump, just ahead of Bles Middleton who placed fourth. Reid Martin took second place in the pole vault and the Knights got sixth-place finishes in the long jump from Ethan Johnson and in the shot put from David Mullins.
Joi Hubbard claimed second place in both the long jump and the triple jump for the Lady Knights. Caroline Tennyson finished fourth in the 400-meter dash and Bailey Irvin took third in the 800-meter. Irvin placed fourth in the 1,600-meter race, just ahead of teammate Jane Strickland who finished fifth. Strickland added points for DWS when she took fourth in the 3,200 as well.
In the relays, the Lady Knights finished second in the 3,200, fourth in the 800, and fifth in the 1,600. Those girls included Bailey Irvin, Milla McEwen, Molly Fuller, and Jane Strickland in the 3,200. Caroline Tennyson, Emily Tennyson, Gabrielle Harris, and Bailey Irvin ran the 1,600. The 800 girls were Tamiyah Brown, Caroline Tennyson, Emily Tennyson and Joi Hubbard.
Other top finishers for the Lady Knights included Genevieve Lanier who placed fifth in the high jump, Murphy Ray, fifth in the long jump, Carson Sizemore who placed fifth in the pole vault, and Julia Watson who placed sixth in the discus.
