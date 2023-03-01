Gabrielle Harris

Deerfield-Windsor's Gabrielle Harris scored 23 points Wednesday night to help the Lady Knights win their 21st game in a row and advance to the state championship game against Tiftarea Friday night at Mercer University in Macon.

 Joe Whitfield

The Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor won for the 21st time in a row Wednesday night, beating Lakeview Academy of Gainesville 67-59. The win moves Deerfield-Windsor into the Class AAA girl's state basketball championship game Friday night in Macon at Mercer University. The Lady Knights will face region rival Tiftarea Academy for the championship. Before Deerfield-Windsor played, Tiftarea defeated Southland Academy 41-37 to advance to the finals.

Deerfield-Windsor opened up hot Wednesday night and poured it on early with a 42-19 halftime lead. Point guard Joi Hubbard scored 16 first-half points to lead the attack early. In the second half, it was Gabrielle Harris with the hot hand, as she put in 15 points after the break.

