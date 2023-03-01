Deerfield-Windsor's Gabrielle Harris scored 23 points Wednesday night to help the Lady Knights win their 21st game in a row and advance to the state championship game against Tiftarea Friday night at Mercer University in Macon.
The Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor won for the 21st time in a row Wednesday night, beating Lakeview Academy of Gainesville 67-59. The win moves Deerfield-Windsor into the Class AAA girl's state basketball championship game Friday night in Macon at Mercer University. The Lady Knights will face region rival Tiftarea Academy for the championship. Before Deerfield-Windsor played, Tiftarea defeated Southland Academy 41-37 to advance to the finals.
Deerfield-Windsor opened up hot Wednesday night and poured it on early with a 42-19 halftime lead. Point guard Joi Hubbard scored 16 first-half points to lead the attack early. In the second half, it was Gabrielle Harris with the hot hand, as she put in 15 points after the break.
The Lady Knights led 55-35 heading into the final quarter and Lakeview outscored Deerfield-Windsor 24-12 in the final period but the lead was more than enough to give the Lady Knights the win.
Harris led the scoring for the Lady Knights with 23 points. Hubbard scored 21, Murphy Ray put in 11 and Margaret Saddler added eight.
Deerfield-Windsor and Tiftarea have played three times this season. The Lady Knights won 45-39 in the first game, 66-34 in the second, and 50-37 in the region championship game. Tip-off Friday night in Macon is set for 6 p.m.
