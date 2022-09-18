ROME, Ga. — Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more Saturday afternoon to lead the Albany State Golden Rams to a 42-20 win over Shorter University in Rome.
The win improves Albany State's record to 2-1 on the year as it heads into SIAC competition next week.
"It feels really good when you can score 42 points and have more than 500 yards in offense," said Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina. "It is also a good feeling to be 2-0 against Gulf South teams."
"I think all of our receivers did a good job catching the ball today and Bonneau did a good job spreading the wealth around," Giardina added. "Our defense did a much better job in the second half on third downs. We made some adjustments at the half, and the defense did a much better job getting us off the field."
Bonneau led the offense completing 12 of 24 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Marcuis Fulks carried the ball 16 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. Kam Ward picked up 75 yards on 10 carries.
The Golden Rams scored on back-to-back drives in the first quarter to build a 14-0 lead early. Bonneau scored on a 43-yard run to end the first 92-yard drive and Aljhanod Thomas scored on a one-yard run to cap a seven-play 68-yard drive. Eli Mashburn kicked both extra points for the Golden Rams.
Just before the first quarter ended, Shorter got on the board with a big play - a 79-yard pass play from quarterback Aeneas Dennis to Dorian Anderson. The Golden Rams' offense went back to work and Bonneau hit Rashad Jordan with a 44-yard pass to get the Rams down to the 28-yard line. A few plays later, Ward carried the ball down to the one-yard line and Bonneau followed with a touchdown on the next play. The drive took nine plays and 75 yards but only 3:39 off the clock.
The Rams added two more touchdowns in the third quarter. In that first second-half drive, Bonneau connected on three big pass plays to move the ball down the field quickly. He hit Joe Shorter for a 30-yard gain, then Aljhanod Thomas for 15 yards, and finally Ralph Lovett for 23 yards for the touchdown. The other third-quarter touchdown was set up by a big punt return from Rashad Jordan, who returned a punt 41 yards down to the Shorter 31-yard line. Moments later, Marcuis Fulks took the ball into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.
Bonneau connected with Thomas in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard pass play for the final touchdown.
The Golden Rams will be on the road again next week when they travel to Atlanta to take on Clark Atlanta. Kick-off Saturday is set for 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.