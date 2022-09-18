DSC_9699.jpg

Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau waits for the snap in front of a huge 2021 Homecoming crowd at the Albany State University Coliseum.

 Joe Whitfield

ROME, Ga. — Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more Saturday afternoon to lead the Albany State Golden Rams to a 42-20 win over Shorter University in Rome.

The win improves Albany State's record to 2-1 on the year as it heads into SIAC competition next week.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.