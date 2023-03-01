Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth led the comeback early in Wednesday's game as the Trojans produced a huge rally after falling behind. Unfortunately, the Astros of Douglass High in Atlanta took the win, 78-73.
ALBANY - Disappointed at Dougherty. The Dougherty Trojan basketball season came to an end Wednesday night with a 78-73 loss to Frederick Douglass High School of Atlanta.
The Astros opened the game hot and jumped on the Trojans early. The Astros drilled a three-pointer to start the game. A full-court press was giving the Trojans trouble and before two minutes had ticked off the clock, Douglass was up 11-2 and Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant called time to try and get his group going.
Things didn't change right away, but they did change. The Astros pushed out to a 21-6 lead when Bryant called time again with 3:38 remaining in the quarter. This time Dougherty began to click.
The Trojans began to outrun the press and the shot began to fall. Jacob Stallworth drilled a three. Then he stole the ball and laid in two points. Juwuan Jinks drove into the lane for two. Markelle Jones hit a turnaround jumper. Maurice Davis hit a couple of free throws and Kaleke Singletary-Jinks ran past a defender and laid up two points. All of a sudden the score was 24-23, Douglass still ahead.
Stallworth swished another three in the second quarter to give Dougherty a 32-30 lead. The two teams battled back and forth but Dougherty held a 47-42 lead at the half.
After a three-point play by Davis, the Trojans were up by 10, 60-50 before Douglass went on a 10-2 run to close the gap to just 62-60. Still, the teams went back and forth with Dougherty staying slightly ahead until a late three-pointer pushed Douglass ahead 72-71, Dougherty would get just one more basket after that and Douglass pulled out the win.
The loss ends Dougherty's season in the Elite Eight for the third year in a row. The Trojans finished with a 17-12 record and a region 1-AAA championship.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.