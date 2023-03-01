Jacob Stallworth

Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth led the comeback early in Wednesday's game as the Trojans produced a huge rally after falling behind. Unfortunately, the Astros of Douglass High in Atlanta took the win, 78-73.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Disappointed at Dougherty. The Dougherty Trojan basketball season came to an end Wednesday night with a 78-73 loss to Frederick Douglass High School of Atlanta.

The Astros opened the game hot and jumped on the Trojans early. The Astros drilled a three-pointer to start the game. A full-court press was giving the Trojans trouble and before two minutes had ticked off the clock, Douglass was up 11-2 and Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant called time to try and get his group going.

