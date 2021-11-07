Both the boys and girls basketball teams from the Eastside, the Dougherty Trojans, had good 2020-21 seasons with the boys making the Elite Eight and the girls making the state playoffs for the second year in a row. Can they do it again or maybe even better?
They will find out quickly at the Dougherty County Tip-Off Classic this Saturday at the Albany Civic Center. The Westover girls will face the Lee County girls at 3 p.m., followed by the Monroe girls against the Dougherty girls. The Monroe and Dougherty boys will then battle and Westover and Lee County’s boys will close out the tip-off event.
It may not look that way at the beginning of the season, according to both Dougherty coaches, but both are confident that by the end of the season the teams will be where they need to be. The boys have a couple of players injured and are waiting on a few more to finish with football, while the girls also have a couple of key players injured to start the season.
The Trojan boys finished ranked No. 6 in the final poll last season with a 14-8 overall record after falling to Fayette County in the Elite Eight of the state basketball tournament. To begin this season, Dougherty is ranked No. 10, but third in Albany behind Monroe at No. 5 and Westover at No. 9 in the preseason poll.
“On paper, they have us ranked behind Monroe and Westover,” said Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant. “But that’s on paper and I would take my team any day. These boys are determined and they are talented. We have a lot of excellent players and the future is very bright for Dougherty basketball.”
Missing to start the season will be two of those excellent guards in Jacob Stallworth and Sergio White, who were both injured during the Cairo football game a couple of weeks ago. And several more are still playing football and will miss the beginning of the season, including Elijah West, Daymon Polite and transfer Anthony Suttles.
“I’m excited for the football team,” Bryant said. “I am hoping they go to Savannah and win and keep winning. We will have time before the region for our guys to get their basketball legs going. This will give some of our younger guys an opportunity to play and shine.
“It will give them experience and increase our depth. The great thing is I have 15 guys that I could play at any time. They can all play.”
The Trojans lost five seniors from last year’s team, but namely the team’s two leading scorers, Bakari Bryant and Jason Shider. Also missing will be 6-foot-9 power forward Zion Gardner, who transferred to a private school in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“Basketball now is all about the guards, just like it is in the NBA and we’ve got some good ones,” the coach said as he watched his players race up and down the court during practice last week.
The Trojans will open with No. 5 Monroe Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center and their schedule doesn’t get any less challenging. Before Thanksgiving, they will be in Jacksonville, Fla., for a tournament and then in the Hype South Hardwood Invitational in Warner Robins after Thanksgiving. Terrell County, ranked No. 8 in Class A, will come to the Eastside at the end of November and then host the Trojans in Dawson on Dec. 4. In the upcoming U Save It Classic, the Trojans will face Class AAAA’s top-ranked team in Baldwin and then compete in another tournament after Christmas in Savannah. The region schedule opens Jan. 4 against Thomas County Central and rival Westover will follow.
Dougherty girls head coach Khadijah Ali and the Lady Trojans are putting pieces together to get back into the playoffs again. The Lady Trojans fell in the first round last season after making it to the Sweet 16 the previous year.
“We are definitely in more of a rebuilding phase right now,” said Ali. “We will be counting on some real senior leadership from our three seniors this year. Kaylin Thompson, Shakeria Hallman and Karrington Singfield are seniors that have played basketball together since sixth grade at Albany Middle School. “
Hallman, however, is out with an injury and hoping to return in December. Sophomore Jaliya Burns will miss the season with a torn ACL.
“We are definitely in a spot where I can’t put everything out there at the beginning of the season when it comes to certain plays,” Ali said. “There is too much right at the beginning, but hopefully as we get into the region games, we will have everything we need.”
Freshman point guard Jatiana Chambers will be an addition to the team this year that could create some opportunities for the Lady Trojans and some problems for their opponents, the coach added.
Ali has named Thompson and junior Jacquelyn Buchanan as team captains.
The Lady Trojans finished 10-9 overall but 7-3 in the region and took second behind Cairo. Seniors Jana Lee and Trinity Roberts graduated. Lee was the team’s leading scorer and gave the team great senior leadership.
So what about the region this year?
“It’s always tough when we play Monroe and Westover,” Ali said. “Those games are always close. Bainbridge is going to be strong and Thomas Central will be better. It will be a strong region this season.”
The Lady Trojans will open Saturday against Monroe at the Albany Civic Center at 3:30 p.m. They will travel to Riverdale to face New Christian Academy the following week and then compete in the Hype South Hardwood Tournament before Thanksgiving in Warner Robins.
