Braylen Still

Dougherty junior wide receiver Braylen Still (2) runs past a Dooly County defender on the way to his first touchdown of the night in Thursday night’s scrimmage. Still scored on 72-yard and 50-yard pass plays and just missed a third when the ball skimmed off his fingertips on a diving attempt in the end zone.

 By Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans started slow Thursday night but woke up in the second quarter with two big pass plays from junior wide receiver Bralyen Still and took over the preseason scrimmage with a 28-14 win over a feisty Dooly County team Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.

“We definitely had those first game jitters to start,” said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. “It was the first time in the stadium this year. We dropped too many passes. We didn’t do a good job tackling on defense. But we saw things get a little better as the game progressed.”

