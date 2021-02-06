The Dougherty Trojans (12-7) did something Friday night that no other team in the region has been able to do - they beat third-ranked Monroe (16-4).
The Dougherty win also ended a 10-game winning streak for Monroe.The final score was 59-49, but just like in the girls' game earlier, the Trojans had to stop a Monroe rally to hold on for the win. The win gives the Trojans the second seed in this week's region tournament, second to Monroe. However if the rankings show anything, the tournament could be intense. Dougherty finished second in the region, but both Westover and Bainbridge are ranked in the state's top ten along with Monroe. Monroe and Dougherty get the first round bye in the tournament which will be held at Monroe.
Monroe's Golden Tornadoes started out quick with two threes by Michael Williams to take an early lead, but in the second quarter the Trojans turned up the intensity on defense, forcing numerous Monroe mistakes and turnovers. The Trojans defense held the high-powered Tornado offense to just seven second quarter points and the Trojans led 25-20 at the half.
Two three pointers early in the second half by Bakari Bryant and Jacob Stallworth put Dougherty ahead 31-20. Later in the third Monroe's defense stepped up and created some Dougherty mistakes and fouls and Monroe junior Dominik Henderson scored nine third quarter points after being held to only two first half points. Monroe had closed the gap six at the end of the third, and got within two points in the fourth when Henderson hit two more free throws.
But Dougherty's Bryant followed with a long three and then a basket on a fast break to put the Trojans up by seven. Moments later Dougherty's Kennard Norris got the ball on a fast break and slammed it home for two points to stretch the Trojan lead to 55-42 with less than two minutes to play.
While Dougherty Coach Bakari was pleased with his team's effort, he sees more potential for his players.
"We're definitely heading in the right direction," Bryant said. "Our young men are starting to understand that defense wins championships. Our coaching staff makes it known that there are two absolutes when it comes to basketball. The main absolute is putting the ball into the basket, but the one you have more control over is stopping people from putting the ball into the basket," the coach said. "Offense comes and goes but defense is what we are connecting with our team motto- H!E!E! (Heart, Energy, Effort) - You've got to have that to play with me."
Monroe will also be working on defense and being ready to go as the tournament begins.
"Prior to that game we had won ten straight," said Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir. "We've played some really good basketball during that run. This past week we had four games on the road protecting our region lead. Winning back to back nights at Bainbridge and Westover in some very challenging games was challenging.
Dougherty outplayed us," the coach continued, "they had more energy than we did."
Hoffpauir said he and his team will be focused on the basics, solidifying defensive principles, fundamentals and being able to execute on both ends of the floor.
"We are going to get everyone's best game from here on," he said. "We have to be prepared."
Bryant led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Norris with 15 and nine for Elijah West and the Trojans.
Henderson led the Golden Tornadoes with 16 points and Cedric Johnson added eight.
Both Monroe and Dougherty earn the first round bye and will open region tournament play on Thursday at Monroe.
