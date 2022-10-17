Dougherty Trojans football could claim a share of region title Thursday night

The Dougherty Trojans will be back at Hugh Mills Stadium Thursday night for a region showdown with Thomasville. The winner will claim a share of the region championship. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The No. 4- ranked Dougherty Trojans will host Thomasville on Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium and the winner will claim at least a share of the Region 1-AAA championship with only one football game remaining on the regular season schedule.

It would be Dougherty's first region championship since the 2005 season when the Trojans were 5-0 in the region and made it to the state championship game before losing to Peach County. Dougherty enters at 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the region, while Thomasville is 5-3 and 3-0.

