Dougherty senior Jacob Stallworth puts in two points during Thursday night's semi-final game against Carver. Eleven different Trojans put points in the basket during the 72-51 win.

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans were determined to show why they were the top seed heading into the region tournament after losing their final regular season game to Carver last week. And that they did by beating Carver 72-51 Thursday night at Dougherty High School. Just six days ago Carver defeated the Trojans 71-69 to end the regular season.  The Trojans will now play at Carver Friday night for the region championship but the opponent will be crosstown rival Monroe who also won Thursday in their semi-final game.

The Trojans jumped on the Tigers early with speed and defense. Guards Jai'on Burns and Jacob Stallworth repeatedly knocked the ball away from Carver and raced toward the basket for two points. Quickly the Trojans led 14-4.

