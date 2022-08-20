IMG-1304.jpg

Dougherty running back Jacob Stallworth (21) runs for yard as Westover's Kelvin Williams (9) looks to stop him. Stallworth scored three touchdowns and had another long run that set up Dougherty's first touchdown.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Eastside has the football bragging rights again this year after Dougherty pulled off a 28-21 win over crosstown rival Westover in the season-opening game now billed as the Hamp Smith Classic, in honor of longtime Albany State football coach Hampton Smith.

But what a game.

