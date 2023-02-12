Jacqueline Buchanan

Dougherty senior Jacqueline Buchanan made her final appearance on the floor at Dougherty High School Friday night. It was the Lady Trojan's final regular season home game but Buchanan's season was cut short by an ACL injury. She was honored before Friday night's game against Carver.

ALBANY - Friday night was a tough basketball night at Dougherty High School. Before the girl's game, Dougherty senior Jacqueline Buchanan was honored in her last regular season home game as she could not finish the season because of an injury. Without the senior under the basket, the Lady Trojans lost by 52 points. After that, the region-leading Dougherty boys, who had not lost a region game all season, lost to Carver, a team that had not won a region game all season.

The Lady Trojans will host a tournament game Monday against sixth-seeded Columbus. Dougherty's girls have beaten Columbus twice by 26 points each time, but this time will play without Buchanan.

