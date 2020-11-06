Three local athletes have been selected to play in the Georgia Dugout Club Fastpitch All-State Game, scheduled for Nov. 14 at Buford High School.
The showcase games are at 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., along with a skills competition and awards presentation at 1:30 p.m.
Dougherty pitcher Jana Lee, a Southern Mississippi commit, was named to the all-state roster for Team A, which also will feature Lee County pitcher Juliana Franklin (Abraham Baldwin commit) and shortstop Rebekah Cooper (Gordon State commit).
