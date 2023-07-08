Maurice Davis, Jr. (center) dons the Ole Miss cap to signify that he will play his college football for Lane Kiffin in Oxford, Miss. Davis, 6'5", 215, plays the "Edge" position on Dougherty's defense and is currently rated the no. 72 high school football recruit in the state of Georgia. His mother, Megan Jordan is on the right taking a photo, his father, Maurice Davis, Sr. is on the left. Maurice's step-father, Cledarius Jordan, was on the far left and stepped out to take a photo as well.
Maurice Davis, Jr. (center) dons the Ole Miss cap to signify that he will play his college football for Lane Kiffin in Oxford, Miss. Davis, 6'5", 215, plays the "Edge" position on Dougherty's defense and is currently rated the no. 72 high school football recruit in the state of Georgia. His mother, Megan Jordan is on the right taking a photo, his father, Maurice Davis, Sr. is on the left. Maurice's step-father, Cledarius Jordan, was on the far left and stepped out to take a photo as well.
ALBANY - With college scholarship offers from around the country, Dougherty High's Maurice Davis announced Saturday during a celebration event at the Grille House in downtown Albany. that he plans to play football and continue his education at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is led by one of college football's most well-known coaches, Lane Kiffin.
"It was the coaches, really," Davis said after the announcement. "That's what made the difference. They have coached some of my favorite NFL players and I wanted to be a part of that. They are also about to open a new facility with new locker rooms and weight rooms. I liked it there."