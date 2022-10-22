Fabrizio: "This one is on me"

The Lee County defense led by Devin Collier (7), Tion Garmon (12), Jaydon Cory (33), Nehemiah McCloud (44) and Leroy Jackson (91) swarm Northside's quarterback as he tries to get off a pass.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — Two fumbles and a successful onside kick helped Northside of Warner Robins score 23 points in the final six minutes of the football game Friday night to come from behind and beat the No. 2 -ranked Lee County Trojans 23-20 at Trojan Stadium in Leesburg.

It is the first region loss for the Trojans since 2017 and makes next Friday night's game with unbeaten Thomas County Central even bigger. Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio said this loss was on him.

