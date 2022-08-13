Boles11.jpg

Deerfield-Windsor's Boles Middleton is a standout on both sides of the ball for the Knights' football team.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor head football coach Jake McCrae is really high on his senior class this season and one reason why is senior Boles Middleton.

“Since I have been at Deerfield-Windsor, I have seen more growth out of Boles since his sophomore year than any of the other guys,” said McCrae, “He is an incredibly physical player and a force to be reckoned with. He is an excellent athlete and he plays really, really smart. And I want him on my team when we play golf.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.