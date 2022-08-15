Ethan16.jpg

Ethan Johnson of Deerfield-Windsor excels on the football field and maintains a 4.6 GPA.

 Joe Whitfield

Editor’s note: This is the 11th installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”

ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor senior Ethan Johnson has the build and physique of a football player, the work ethic that causes him to never be satisfied where he is and the mental capacity to have a 4.6 GPA heading into his final year of high school.

