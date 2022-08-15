Editor’s note: This is the 11th installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor senior Ethan Johnson has the build and physique of a football player, the work ethic that causes him to never be satisfied where he is and the mental capacity to have a 4.6 GPA heading into his final year of high school.
“Ethan leads by example,” said DWS head coach Jake McCrae. “He is always working to get better and always trying to find ways to improve. He never quits. He could sit back and rest on what he has already accomplished, but he is always working to get better.”
Right now the 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior is trying to prepare for the season in a new position. He played linebacker last year for the Knights and this year he will play defensive end.
“I’m working on my passing moves and rushing moves and just being a better all-around player,” Johnson said. “I want to be a more vocal leader this year for my team and be a leader in the way I play and the way I act.”
His goal for the team this year is to get to at least the second round of the playoffs.
Ethan, the son of Johnny and and Robyn Johnson, credits his parents with his accomplishments.
“My parents are a big inspiration to me because of the work ethic they instilled into me,” he said. “I know I wouldn’t be at the place where I am today if they hadn’t pushed me.”
But there is an even higher power that motivates Johnson.
“My motivation is my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” he said. “He has given me these gifts and talents and I want to use them to glorify His name through the way I play and the way I act.”
Johnson began playing football in first grade and has been a student at Deerfield-Windsor for three years. His favorite football memory is the homecoming game against Savannah Country Day game a year ago when the Knights won 37-36.
“It was a crazy atmosphere,” he said. “We kept them from scoring on the last play to win the game and everybody rushed onto the field. That was the best moment.”
With his 4.6 GPA, Johnson said he will be facing a lot of Advanced Placement classes this year, but science is definitely his favorite subject. His career hopes include majoring in biology and possibly working toward a physician’s assistant career. He is not certain on a college yet, though the University of Georgia is a possibility.
Johnson does have two football offers already — Albany State University and Allen University in Charleston, South Carolina.
“I’m keeping my options open right now,” Johnson said. “I’m praying daily that the Lord will prepare me and lead me and let me know when it is time.”
His favorite athlete is basketball superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
“I like him because he is intentional about perfecting his craft,” Johnson said. “He is one of the best players in the world and he professes his faith and is very humble. He is kind of like that silent killer type thing.”
Johnson and the Knights will open the regular season Friday at home against Westfield of Perry. Kickoff is planned for 7:30 p.m.
