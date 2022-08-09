This is the sixth installment of a series highlighting some of the top high school football players in Albany and Lee County. In the past, it has been the “Dynamite Dozen” but this season it will be the “Fantastic Fifteen.”
LEESBURG — Before the football season began last year, Chris Martin was battling with a teammate for the starting job.
Martin won that job and became the first sophomore to start at quarterback during the 13 years the program has been led by head coach Dean Fabrizio. Now, as he begins his junior year, Fabrizio nominated him for the Fantastic Fifteen.
“Chris Martin might be the hardest-working player we have ever had come through here at Lee County,” said Fabrizio. “And that says a lot because we have had a ton of hard-working kids come through this program. In addition, he is a 4.0 student. He had a great year for us last year. He is the first sophomore starter we’ve ever had, but he has worked on himself and he has gotten so much better, bigger and stronger. He is more confident and we are expecting a huge year out of him this year.”
Martin, the son of William Martin and Chrystie Martin, began playing football around the age of 8 because of an NFL quarterback.
“I used to watch Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles play football when I was a kid,” said Martin, "and I decided I wanted to be a quarterback and I’m the kind of guy that once I set my mind on something, I want to be the very best at it. I want to be the best football player I can be.”
As the season opener approaches, Martin is working on slowing his game down and being mentally prepared,
When he was told his team was rated No. 1 in a preseason ranking, Martin was not surprised but said his team still had work to do.
“Always being totally locked in is a challenge for us as a team,” he said. “When you get a ranking like that, you have to follow through and make it a reality.”
After playing just one season, Martin has offers from Troy University and Alcorn State. He is likely to see more offers with a stellar junior performance. He plans to study business management in college and be a successful businessman.
Martin will be able to test his improved abilities Friday night in a big challenge against the defending Class AAAAA state champions, the Warner Robins Demons. Game time in Warner Robins is 7:30 p.m.
