The Georgia Southwestern State University men's soccer team opens its regular season schedules with a home match on Thursday, September 25 at Hurricane Field.

"Under the Lights" presented by Wolf Creek Plantation is free admission and features free food, activities, giveaways and amazing post-match fireworks by Southern Sky Fireworks!

